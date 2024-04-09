Shaibu’s Impeachment: ‘Obaseki Is Seeking A Third Term By All Means’ – Former Edo Commissioner, Emwanta

Advertisement

Former Edo State commissioner for information, Andrew Emwanta, has alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki, is seeking a third-term ambition.

Naija News reported that the Edo State Assembly on Monday impeached the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, after adopting the report of the Justice S.A. Omonua (rtd)- led seven-man panel that investigated allegations of misconduct against him.

The panel ended its sitting on Friday with Shaibu or his counsel failing to show up to defend the allegations of leaking government secrets levelled against him.

Subsequently, Governor Obaseki replaced Shaibu with Godwin Omobayo, a 38-year-old former member of the Labour Party (LP).

Reacting to Shaibu’s impeachment during an interview with Arise TV on Monday night, Emwanta, an ex-appointee of the incumbent governor, alleged that his former boss conspired with the House of Assembly members to sack Shaibu to pave the way for his third-term agenda.

According to Emwanta, Governor Obaseki feels removing Shaibu is the best way to achieve his third-term ambition.

He said, “The reason Philip Shaibu is being kicked out is because they see him as a threat.

“Edo people will decide if Obaseki will be allowed the opportunity to continue because he wants a third term by all means.

“He feels that removing Shaibu is the best way to achieve his third term ambition”.