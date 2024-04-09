Shaibu: Obaseki Operates As PDP Member During The Day And Labour Party At Night – Emwanta

Advertisement

A former Edo State commissioner for information, Andrew Emwanta has claimed that the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki is in cahoots with the Labour Party (LP).

Emwanta said that Obaseki appointed Omobayo Marvellous Godwin, a chieftain of the LP, as his deputy due to his romance with the opposition party.

Emwanta made the claim during an appearance on Arise TV program on Monday night.

He wondered why Obaseki failed to appoint a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member as his deputy.

The former commissioner also alleged that Obaseki is secretly supporting the LP candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state, Olumude Akpata, should the PDP fail to produce a candidate due to the internal crisis rocking the party.

He said, “This same speaker, it was the deputy governor that paid for his nomination form. We were in court to prevent them from being kicked out as candidates of the PDP.

“The governor did not clear any road, he was supporting a Labour Party candidate. The person who was sworn in today, was the Labour Party candidate in the last election.

“For the governor not to even bring people of his party on board, is bad. If anybody should replace Shaibu, it should be a PDP member not a Labour Party member.

“The person who was sworn in did not deny that he was the LP candidate who contested under that platform.

“The governor also offered me Labour Party ticket. He operates as PDP member during the day and Labour Party at night.

“This appointment is a confirmation of Obaseki’s romance with the Labour Party. He was in a hurry to bring in a Labour Party person so that when the PDP does not have a candidate, he supports the LP candidate who is his cousin”.