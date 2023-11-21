‘Detrabilised Nigerians’ – Peter Obi Sends Messages To Ezeife, Jonathan On Their Birthdays

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has felicitated the First Civilian Governor of New Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, on his 85th birthday.

In a statement via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, Obi described Ezeife as an elder statesman, outstanding nationalist, and detribalised Nigerian,

He noted that Ezeife has always spoken out for good governance in Nigeria and has contributed immensely to deepening the democratic ideals of the nation of Nigeria.

Obi, therefore, joined his friends, family, and other Nigerians to wish Chief Ezeife well and prayed that God grant him more healthy and fruitful years.

He wrote: “On behalf of my family, I heartily rejoice with a patriot, an elder statesman, and the First Civilian Governor of New Anambra State, Chief Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Okwadike Igboukwu, as he marks his birthday 85th birthday.

“As an outstanding nationalist and detribalised Nigerian, Chief Ezeife has always spoken out for good governance in Nigeria. Chief Ezeife has contributed immensely to deepening the democratic ideals of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“His father figure as an elder statesman has continued to guide and direct the younger generation of leaders on responsible leadership. As he marks his birthday, I join his friends, family, and other Nigerians to wish him well. May God grant him more healthy and fruitful years.”

In a similar development, Obi congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 66th birthday anniversary on Monday, November 20.

The LP flagbearer appreciated the former president for his contribution to the country, Africa, and global democracies by being a good vehicle for free, fair, transparent, and violence-free elections.

He wrote: “May I, on behalf of my family, heartily congratulate Your Excellency, Dr Goodluck Jonathan @GEJonathan, as you mark your 66th birthday anniversary today. I thank God for what he has used you to do for our country, Africa, and global democracies as President and former President who continues to be a good vehicle for free, fair, transparent, and violence-free elections.

“Your recent mission for democracy in our West African Neighbour, Liberia, where a transparent election was held, leading to a run-off that produced an opposition candidate as the winner, made many Nigerians nostalgic about your huge sacrifice for democracy in our country in 2015.

“God will continue to bless you for that rare patriotism that elevated our beloved country in global democracies worldwide, notwithstanding spirited efforts to undermine it. That singular act of yours, accompanied by the landmark quote, “ My political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian”, says it all about your commitment to democracy where the will of the people prevails.

“As you celebrate this unique day in your life, it’s my prayer that God Almighty will bless and keep you in good health of mind and body for many more positive things for our country and humanity.

Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.”