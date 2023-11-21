Details Of Service Chiefs, IGP Meeting With House Of Rep Emerge

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, met with the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Naija News reports that the service chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The meeting was held after the House of Representatives expressed fury last week over the absence of the security heads who sent representatives to the plenary and were rejected.

The service chiefs and the IGP after the meeting listed their challenges and needs in a bid to improve the security situation in the country.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, requested that the National Assembly intervene in enhancing surveillance to cover the backwaters, creeks, and other areas behind the coastline.

According to him, if this is done, oil theft, pipeline vandalisation, and illegal refining will be monitored 24 hours consistently.

The IGP outlined some challenges within the force, including poor logistics provision, insufficient patrol vehicles for police divisions, inadequate training, and poor welfare of personnel.

CDS Musa requested improved funding, disclosing that every military man including himself is fed N1,500 per day.

The defence chief wanted the collaboration of the judiciary to ensure that criminals are not released on technicalities and that special courts address the arrest of high-level criminals.

He expressed concern that it puts the safety of security personnel at risk, adding that Simon Ekpa, a leader of the Indigenous was of Biafra, was a menace to the country and that action must be taken diplomatically.

Gen. Musa, who alleged that Ekpa was being protected by Finland, said there was a need for the government to engage the government of Finland and possibly invite its ambassador to Nigeria.

Gen Musa on illegal mining expressed a desire for states to take over for proper management.