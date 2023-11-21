Abba Moro Emerges Senate Minority Leader

The lawmaker representing Benue South senatorial district, Abba Moro has emerged as the Senate Minority leader.

Naija News understands that Moro, a two-term Senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was nominated by the opposition party in the red Chamber and was subsequently affirmed by the red Chamber.

He took over from Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon representing Plateau North Senatorial District who was removed by the Appeal Court.

The Senate had earlier zoned the Minority leader to the North Central and Senator Mwadkwon, though a first-timer to the Senate was nominated by the minority caucus.

The newly elected Minority leader was a former Minister of Interior during the ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration.

In 2019, he was elected into the Senate, replacing David Mark, a two-term senate president (6th and 7th Assembly) and one of the longest serving Senators in Nigeria.

He is currently the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi.