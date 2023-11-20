Imo Election: INEC Speaks On Denying Labour Party Access To Certified True Copies Of Election Materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has responded to allegations suggesting that it declined the Labour Party (LP) access to certified True Copies of election materials used at the state’s November 11 off-cycle governorship election.

Naija News had earlier reported that supporters of the Labour Party made their way to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, on Monday over alleged access denial to election materials.

Recall that politicians expressed dissatisfaction with the alleged denial of access to the documents used in the November 11 governorship poll.

The Labour Party candidate in the just concluded governorship election in the state, Senator Athan Achonu, claimed that the Commission had refused to provide him with certified true copies of the election materials.

However, responding to the allegations in a statement on its official X handle, the election umpire clarified that it held active correspondence with the Party.

It further revealed that it was assembling all the needed documents to asses the cost so that payment can be made.

“The attention of the Management of the Commission in Imo State has been drawn to the statements from the Labour Party in Imo State, which claims that INEC has refused to issue the Party with a certified True Copies of Election materials, and wish to make clarifications on the matter. INEC however acknowledges the receipt of the application for the certification of documents from the LP, and had held active correspondence with them, informing them that the legal department would estimate the cost of the certification of all 33 items they requested for,” the statement by INEC read.

“The Commission is assembling all the needed documents to assess the cost so that payment could be made. Management clearly understands the right of parties to request for CTC of documents and would work assiduously to issue them,” it added.