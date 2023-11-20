Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” Jersey Sold At World Record Price

Argentina legend, Diego Maradona might be late but his football legacy is still waxing strong as his “Hand of God” jersey has been sold for a world record price.

The goal known as “The hand of God” was scored by Diego Maradona against England in the quarterfinal of the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

Maradona scored the goal with his hand, which means that the goal was invalid according to association rules but the referee didn’t catch it, hence, the goal stood. The goal gave Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Maradona scored the “Goal of the Century” in the second half of the match and helped Argentina beat England 2-1.

Argentina went on to win the 1986 FIFA World Cup, thanks to the unprecedented contribution of the late Maradona.

Thirty-seven years later, the “Hand of God” jersey was at an auction at Sotheby’s in London. It was sold for a world-record price of $9.28 million.

This broke the record set by Babe Ruth’s 1928-1930 New York Yankees jersey which was sold for $5.64 million. And also broke the sports memorabilia piece record set when the original hand-drawn Olympic manifesto was sold for $8.8 million.

The news that Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey has been sold for a re cord price is coming on the same day when it was announced that Lionel Messi’s 2022 FIFA World Cup final jersey is available for sale.