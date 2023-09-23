Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 23rd September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 22nd September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N985 and sell at N990 on Friday, 22nd September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that some oil companies and relevant government agencies owe the Federal Government a total unremitted revenue of over $9.85 billion in 2021.

The transparency organisation made this revelation on Monday in its 2021 Oil and Gas Industry Report released in Abuja, Naija News understands.

Giving a highlight of the report, the Executive Secretary, of NEITI, Ogbonnaya Orji, disclosed that the 2021 figures rose so much despite concerted efforts made last year to recover some of the revenues through the Ad Hoc Committee that the National Assembly set up.

The report indicated that Nigeria earned a total revenue of $23.046 billion from the oil sector in 2021, which translates to about 13 per cent higher than the corresponding total of $20.43 billion realised in 2020.

Giving a breakdown from the report, the NEITI boss said earnings showed that about $8.67billion, or 37.6 per cent of the revenue was realised from the sale of crude oil and gas; $13.37 billion, or 58.02 per cent, from taxes and other specific revenue flows; and $1.01 billion or 4.38 per cent, went into payments to sub-national entities.