2023 Election Was Flawed With Electoral Malpractices – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said the 2023 general election was characterised by electoral malpractices.

He said this on Wednesday at the Ethical Leadership Lecture, organised by the Strategic Contacts, Ethics and Publication, (STRACEP) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.

The LP flagbearer also asked political leaders, at all levels of government, to live out the true qualities of integrity and uprightness in all their spheres of life.

The former Governor of Anambra State noted that Nigerians cannot expect meaningful progress and development when the country has leaders with questionable and unverifiable pasts.

Obi stated that for a nation to grow and develop, it must be founded on ethical leadership and integrity, adding that the leadership recruitment process must be built on sincerity and ethics, which will produce upright leaders.

He also called for a new political culture in which people of integrity run political parties, adding that Nigeria has continued to grapple with deep-rooted corruption.

In a post via his X handle on Saturday, he wrote: “I was happy to visit the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, on Wednesday, where I chaired an event – Ethical Leadership Lecture, organised by the Strategic Contacts, Ethics and Publication, (STRACEP) of the University.

He wrote: “I reiterated the need for our political leaders, at all levels of government, to live out the true qualities of integrity and uprightness. We cannot expect meaningful progress and development when we have leaders with questionable and unverifiable pasts.

“For a nation to grow and develop, it must be founded on ethical leadership and integrity. Our leadership recruitment process, if built on sincerity and ethics, will produce upright leaders, chosen by the people to bring progress and societal development.

“This calls for a new political culture in which people of integrity run parties. Unfortunately, Nigeria has continued to grapple with deep-rooted corruption and electoral malpractices, as very visible in the last elections.

“We, as a nation, must now pursue ethical leadership at all levels of government. I thank my brother, Chief Ben Etiaba, for his wonderful lecture on ethics. He explained the need for the nation to always shop for good leaders who prioritize human dignity, respect for the rule of law, integrity and accountability and who understand the workings of a modern economy.

“I also congratulate Her Excellency, Dame Virgy Etiaba, the 1st Female Governor in Nigeria, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Patrick Uchenna Okpoko, who were both conferred with Ethical Leadership Awards because of their ethical leadership qualities.

“I equally thank Prof. Arinzechukwu Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, for the great work he is doing in the Institution. With integrity and ethical leadership, we will build the New Nigeria of our dreams, which is becoming more possible by the day.”