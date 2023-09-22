Why I Impersonated Police CP, AIG – 60-Year-Old Real Estate Agent Reveals

A 60-year-old real estate agent, Adeyemi Isaac, on Friday, gave reasons why he impersonated a serving Commissioner of Police and, on a separate occasion, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

According to him, he impersonated police bosses in other to save people facing problems with the police.

Issac, during a parade of criminals by the Oyo State Police Command in Eleyele, Ibadan, confessed to impersonating a police chief on four different occasions.

The suspect, however, said the people he helped out in all those cases didn’t show him any gratitude after they were freed from their various challenges.

Issac, who regretted his actions, narrated, “I have tried helping people four times that was what I did, and I counted it as a mistake, I called myself Police boss.

“I never for once worked as a Police officer, before my arrest, one of those who used to assist me, who is a welder approached me seeking assistance for his brother in Police custody, he gave me the contact of one ACP, and I called him, most of those who I used to assist don’t come back to thank me.”

During the parade, Naija News gathered that the spokesman of the command, Adewale Osifeso, said Issac was arrested after a series of complaints from members of the public about the suspect using fake identities to illegally extort huge amounts of money from them.

He said the Monitoring Unit of the Command embarked on a discreet human intelligence gathering before arresting him at his hideout in Oyo town.

Osifeso said: “Upon interrogation, he confessed to have been using the fake identity for over a decade and explained that apart from extorting money from members of the public, who sought his assistance on police-related matters, he has equally used the fake identity to gain so many undue and underserved advantages from junior and senior police officers.

“Upon his arrest, so many of his victims have identified him while recounting experiences of how they parted with huge sums of money to the suspect under the guise of actually dealing a real Commissioner of Police or an Assistant Inspector General of Police.”

Other suspects arrested by the Command include armed robbers, car snatchers, cultists, and suspected cattle rustlers, among others.