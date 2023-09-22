Ondo Assembly Denies Witch-Hunting Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday distanced itself from allegations of witch-hunting the Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over an alleged impeachment move.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Oshati Olatunji, while speaking on Channels TV, maintained that the lawmakers are not witch-hunting the Deputy Governor.

Olatunji, however, urged Aiyedatiwa to appear before them and defend himself from allegations of misconduct levelled against him.

He said, “There are some allegations that border on emotions, we don’t want to take it up emotionally, which by the time we finish our investigations we will be able to explain better. There are many allegations and it borders on misconduct.

“It is our duty that when you receive a petition, it is the best thing for us to look into it. We have said it on several fora that we are not witch-hunting, we are just doing our job and our job is to investigate and by the time we finish the investigation, the whole world will see. We are not after witch-hunting anybody; we are after sanitising the system.

“There are about five allegations with us here that borders on misappropriation. Those were the allegations from the petition and it is left for him to defend himself. If he answers well, we are not after witch-hunting.

“The other one is about his intention to divide the executive when the governor was away and planning to impeach the governor which he at least needs to defend himself.”

The impeachment move on the Deputy Governor by the House of Assembly started following the return of the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu from his medical trip abroad.