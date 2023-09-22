Ondo: Akeredolu Not Involved In Move To Impeach His Deputy – Adegboruwa

A legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) on Thursday said he does not think the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is involved in the move to impeach his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

There had been claims that the Ondo State House had levelled allegations against Aiyedatiwa with the aim of impeaching him.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa took over the affairs of the state as acting Governor when Akeredolu embarked on a sick leave in Germany.

Adegboruwa while speaking on Channels TV said Akeredolu has no intention of causing political strife in his state.

He said, “You know how politics go in Nigeria, people just cook up all manner of allegations in respect with whatever political allegations that they have.

“I know his excellency, the governor of Ondo state as a man of courage, transparency and accountability. I am sure he is not involved in all this.

“I believe that in the course of time, he will play his fatherly role and call all the gladiators to order and let governance take its centre stage in that state. I don’t think that this is the time for this kind of political tension.”

According to Adegboruwa, for progress and unification to occur, the political landscape must reach a point where those in positions of authority must find a way to set aside their personal interests in order to advance government.

He further stated, “My grouse is simply that these opportunities for people to leave their state correctly should not be dwarfed by matters of lack of due process in order to make sure the responsibility entrusted to them by the people is executed faithfully.

“The governor and the deputy are from the same political party, that is why I asked that his intervention is necessary because he claims to be in support of the governor because allegedly the acting governor was disloyal when he was acting in his absence which I believe probably may not be the case.”