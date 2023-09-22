Nasarawa FMC To Hold Mass Burial For 9 Unclaimed Corpses In Two Weeks

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State, has disclosed its plans to conduct a mass burial for nine unclaimed corpses in two weeks if no one comes to claim them.

Naija News reports that the Centre on Friday, in a statement, said it is giving the general public a two-week ultimatum to come out and claim the corpses that have been there since 2021 and 2022, after which a mass burial would be conducted if no one came to claim them.

In the statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the medical centre, Miss Esther Bature explained that the facility is left with no choice because the corpses have exceeded their time frame in the mortuary, so an option of a mass burial is next.

She said, “The decision by the management of the medical centre to issue the deadline is due to the fact that some of the corpse were brought in 2021 and others in 2022, thereby exceeding the time limit of 6 months permitted by law.”

She, therefore, urged members of the public who lost their loved ones during the stated period to visit the hospital’s morgue for possible identification and claim.

Bature said, however, that after the expiration of the two-week deadline, starting from Friday, September 22, 2023, the medical centre would be left with no option but to give the nine corpses a mass burial.