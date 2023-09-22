Mohbad: Seize Naira Marley And Sam Larry Properties – Group Tells FG

A human rights advocacy group, Save the Poor and Needy Charity Initiative (SPANCI), has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to confiscate properties and freeze bank accounts belonging to Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and his associate, Samson Erinfolabi Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry.

Naija News reports that following the death of Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Nigerians have alleged that he was constantly bullied by Naira Marley and Sam Larry before his death.

Reacting to the controversies surrounding the singer’s death, the group insisted that the government must take stringent measures against the Marlian Records boss and his associate.

Speaking via a statement made available to Naija News on Friday, the President of the group, Comrade Yemi Bello urged the government to act fast after Sam Larry, alleged to be outside Nigeria at the moment, reportedly threatened Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress championing the call for justice for Mohbad’s death.

He also advised that the duo of Naira Marley and Sam Larry should be declared wanted.

“We want the federal government to confiscate their properties and freeze their bank account and investigate their source of money and wealth. We want them to immediately declare them wanted as we also say to government of those countries they are to deport them immediately to prove their innocence,” he said.