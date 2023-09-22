Mohbad: ‘Numerous Police Officers Told Me About Their Cult Affiliations’ – Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, the youngest son of the Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has alleged cultism in the Nigerian Police Force while calling for a law against intimidation by cultists.

Naija News reports that Seun made this known following the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, whose demise had sparked speculations of cultism and gangsterism activities in the music industry.

Speaking during an Instagram live session with fans, the singer opined that Mohbad’s death was cult-associated, stressing that the menace had long existed in the music industry and was a scourge to the coming generation.

He claimed that cultism is not only in the entertainment industry but has eaten deep into the Nigerian system such that law enforcement agents and other law-abiding citizens are not exempted from affiliations with cult groups.

Seun urged lawmakers to take immediate action by making stringent laws against cultism and cultist intimidation, noting that it would erode future generations if not adequately tackled.

He also recalled his personal experience while in detention, alleging that numerous Police officers, including top officers, opened up to him about their cult affiliations, with the thought that he belonged to their cult group so they could offer help.

He said, “A nation of cowards !! We need a MOHBAD Law against cultist intimidation in all our institutions. Anything short of that is nothing!! The National Assembly must do this monumental work to protect future generations from this scourge. #mohbadlaw

“When I was locked up numerous police officers and their ogas told me their different cultist affiliations thinking I was one of them so they could help me, even the police are cultists. Now u are asking cultist to investigate cultists. #getthesax”