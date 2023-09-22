Don’t Try To Stop Your Impeachment, Choose The Path Of Integrity – Group Warns Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo Professionals For Good Governance Initiatives (OPGGI) has said that any attempt by the deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to approach the court and stop his impeachment signifies guilt.

Naija News recalls that the state House of Assembly had commenced the process of impeaching the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct.

Reacting to the development, the group warned Aiyedatiwa to allow the democratic processes to run their course, adding that the lawmakers’ actions are under public scrutiny.

Speaking via a statement signed by its chairman, Pastor Adeyemi Kayode, in Akure, the group said, “We have credible information that the Deputy Governor is seeking legal intervention to halt his impeachment process. As vigilant observers, we urge the Deputy Governor to refrain from such an action.

“Although we suspect that his impeachment may be controversial, we are equally interested in the allegations the lawmakers have raised against him.

“Contrary to other states where impeachment proceedings are conducted in secrecy and unconstitutionally, we have faith in the House of Assembly’s decision to adhere to due process in this impeachment.

“This will only bolster our democratic process and establish a beneficial precedent.

“We fervently hope that Mr. Aiyedatiwa will choose the path of integrity, exemplifying the spirit of a true Ondo son by submitting to investigation and allowing the world’s greatest court, the court of public opinion, to objectively assess the situation.

“As stakeholders, we are dedicated to ensuring no one is unjustly persecuted. We acknowledge that the deputy governor is yet to be impeached and has only been served an allegation letter.

“We urge him to present his defense and reveal to the world the truth behind this drama.”