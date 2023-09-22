Plateau: Tribunal Upholds Mutfwang’s Election, Dismisses APC’s Petition

The Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, the state capital, has upheld the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Recall that Mutfwang, who contested the election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following the declaration, Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressive Congress (APC) headed for the tribunal to reject the election results and asked to be declared the winner.

The petitioner also asked the court to include the votes of the 14 polling units rejected by INEC.

Delivering judgement on Friday, the tribunal led by Justice R Irele-Ifineh, dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate.

The judge held that the issues raised by the petitioner on party structure were pre-election matters, and the petitioners lacked the jurisdiction to challenge it.

The tribunal also held that PDP actually held a valid congress on the 25th of September, 2021, in compliance with the order of the Jos High Court delivered by Justice S.P.Gang.

The tribunal also held that the issue of nomination and sponsorship of a candidate is a pre-election matter.