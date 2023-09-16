Plateau Governor, Mutfwang Appoints 136 Aides

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has approved the appointment of 136 Special Assistants.

The governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Jos, the state capital.

According to the statement, those appointed are the first batch of aides whose portfolios would be communicated through their respective Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The statement added that the governor picked eight appointees from each of the 17 LGAs, adding that the apointeees will assume their roles and responsibilities immediately.

The statement reads: “The appointees, whose names are listed below are the first batch. They will assume their roles and responsibilities immediately.

“Some of the appointees were Hon. Dalyop Pin, Miss Nyam Jemima, Miss Patience Ufwalal, Dachomo Sunday, Shim Malau, Dabot Dung, Mr. Pam Nuhu, Mr. Samson Chuwang.

“Others were Aaron Jamo, Gimbia Tahu, Yahaya Ibrahim, Atoyi Daniel, Katuk Ahamdu, Ughili Agaji, Ichi David and Sunday Wada, among others.”