Stop Being Insincere, Office, Workers Are Not Your Personal Property – Edo Govt Slams Shaibu

The embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu was duly notified of plans to relocate his office accommodation to a new place through the necessary quarters, a source close to Edo State Government House has revealed.

According to the source who made information available to Naija News, a letter was written to the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Deputy Governor weeks ago by the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., directing officials in the Office of the Deputy Governor to relocate to the new location on No, 7, Dennis Osadebe Avenue, GRA, Benin City.

He added that anybody who is familiar with administrative matters knows that government offices in Edo State are not personalized and are often subject to change as is expedient for smooth administration of the State.

The source accused the Deputy Governor of trying to be insincere with reports that he was not aware of a planned relocation and was further urged to stop seeing the office as his personal property.

“That letter is sufficient in informing everyone working out of the Office of the Deputy Governor that they have been relocated. In fact, many of the workers have moved their work tools to the new site. It is therefore disingenuous for the Deputy Governor to claim that he is not aware that the office has been relocated,” he said.

The source stated that Shaibu cannot justify not being informed personally about relocation because the office he occupies is not personal, and neither are the workers.

According to him, when the Governor goes, the office of the Governor remains and same for the Deputy Governor.

“The people he calls my civil servants are not his civil servants but they are Edo State Government workers working in the office of the Deputy Governor to carry out activities and assist the Deputy Governor in the performance of duties assigned to him by the Governor as there is no constitutional role for the office of the Deputy Governor.

“When a letter is written to that office for relocation, it means that everything and everyone including the Deputy Governor, moves with them. The Deputy Governor cannot justify not being informed personally because the office is not personal,” he added

The source further noted that before now since the relocation, the Deputy Governor worked from his house and so how can he now say he was not informed of the relocation of the office.

“The sudden defiance on his part as noticed in the preceding week, prompted the letter of 15th September 2023, which was written to the Deputy Governor directly and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. reiterating the directive for the relocation of his office,” he added.

This platform recalls in a new twist to the cold war between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor on Monday was denied access to his office at the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

Shaibu arrived at the Government House on Monday but met the gate leading to his office under lock and key.

According to Shaibu, he has not received an official letter from the office of the governor on the relocation of his office.

He further stated that the proper channel to transmit a directive pertaining to the relocation to a new office is the Governor’s office.