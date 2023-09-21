Mbah vs Edeoga: Tension As Tribunal To Deliver Judgement On Enugu Gubernatorial Election

There is palpable tension in Enugu State as the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu would deliver its judgment on the petitions challenging the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Peter Mbah, as the winner of the 2023 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chijioke Edeoga, is challenging Mbah’s victory.

The Justice Kudirat Morayo Akano-led three-member tribunal had on Tuesday announced today’s judgment date to kick off by 9 a.m.

Edeoga and LP had gone to the tribunal contesting, among other things, the authenticity of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate presented by Mbah, whom the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the election winner.

They also alleged that Mbah failed to fulfill his mandatory youth service obligations before assuming a political post in 2003, just as they contested the validity of the votes accrued during the electoral process.

The petitioners raised allegations of comprehensive electoral malpractice and rigging, particularly in Owo and Ugbawka wards in Nkanu East, Enugu East, and Udenu local governments, where they alleged that computation errors reduced their votes.

However, there were robust legal arguments and citations during the hearing, with both parties presenting the tribunal with witnesses and evidence that were accepted as exhibits.

Security sources told Daily Sun that adequate security arrangements have been made by the various security agencies spearheaded by the Police to ensure no breakdown of law and order.