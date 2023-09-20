Photos: Tinubu Addresses World Leaders At UNGA 78

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, addressed World leaders at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

While delivering his inaugural speech, Tinubu, who is the Chairman of Authorities of Heads of States of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), spoke on behalf of Nigeria and Africa.

The Nigerian leader who addressed the event’s theme: “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.” stated the readiness of Nigeria and other African nations to welcome genuine foreign partners.

Tinubu also demanded an end to the pillage of Africa’s resources by firms and people of stronger economic nations, stressing that it was imperative for the will of Africans to be respected.

He said: “The question is not whether Nigeria is open for business. The question is how much of the world is truly open to doing business with Nigeria and Africa in an equal, mutually beneficial manner.

“Direct investment in critical industries, opening their ports to a wider range and larger quantity of African exports and meaningful debt relief are important aspects of the cooperation we seek.”

See photos from the event below.