Nigerian Woman’s Reaction To President Tinubu’s Handshake At UN Gets People Talking

A video showing the moment a woman leaped in joy after exchanging a handshake with President Bola Tinubu during his departure from the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York after addressing world leaders has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, who is attending the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time as the President of his country, encountered a Nigerian woman who shook hands with him whilst he was leaving the UN building with his entourage.

The Nigerian leader thrilled by the excitement of the lady upon seeing him, surprisingly extended his hands in response to the lady’s whose hands were outstretched for a shake.

The yet-to-be-identified lady could be seen leaping in joy, after which Tinubu proceeded to depart the building.

Watch the video below;

The video has elicited reactions from Nigerians on social media after the woman’s joyful reaction.

Obaben wrote: ”President shake you, you no go get joy keh.”

yinka.ayilara wrote: “UN house… Hypocrisy ground.”

talk_with_bigsteve wrote: “Even me I go feel they same way that girl feel no cap, all of una way de criticize @officialasiwajubat if una see am.. una go still humble .. omo everywhere good.”

chief_buddle wrote: ”He came out searching for cheering crowd luckily the embassy hired a lady to perform that which was rightly captured by his media team to make his supporters to be happy and hopeful.”

king__balo__ wrote: “If you check well u go see say that girl ba obident for twitter.”

dunmah_ikah wrote: “The girl nah obedient for twitter nothing anybody wan tell me.”

iamdarapearl wrote: “Person mama o, and somebody’s wife or girlfriend 😂😂😂 eye service too much in this country, abi she see God?”



jag_baba wrote: “Solid Speech Mr President m, stayed awake to watch .. Spoke like the true President of Africa.”