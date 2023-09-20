Moment Tinubu Left UN Headquarters After Addressing World Leaders (Video)

The moment President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York after addressing world leaders has been captured on video.

The Nigerian leader, who is attending the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time, had earlier addressed Heads of State and Government.

President Tinubu left the UN building with his entourage, which included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Others are the Coordinating Minister of Economy and Finance, Wale Edun; the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Mohammed Pate; the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

He also left with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Governor Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Mohammed Yahaya (Gombe State), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

