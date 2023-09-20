Mohbad Ranks 58th Bestselling Digital Artiste In The World

Barely a week after his sudden demise, late singer, Mohbad has achieved a new feat on the Global Digital Artistes Ranking Chart.

Naija News reports that information posted on the chart Global Digital Artistes Ranking Chart on Wednesday, September 20, revealed that the late singer ranked 58 on the chart.

Recalls that the 27-year-old singer, a former signee of Naira Marley at Marlian Records, died last Tuesday and was subsequently buried on Wednesday.

However, there have been controversies surrounding the death, with some entertainers accusing his former record label boss, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, of being responsible for the death.

After MohBad’s death, countless videos suddenly surfaced on the internet, allegedly linking Naira Marley, and Sam Larry to extreme bullying and harassment of Mohbad during his lifetime.

His fans and sympathisers have however demanded for justice for the late singer calling on the Nigerian police to investigate the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

However, Mohbad became the 58th bestselling digital artiste in the world after his sudden demise.

He is said to have beat international music giants, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Lady Gaga, and several others to achieve the new feat.

The Global Digital Artistes Ranking chart is measured by an artiste’s presence on iTunes and streaming charts around the world.