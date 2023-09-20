Kano Governorship Tribunal Goes On Recess Ahead Of Final Judgement

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has gone on recess ahead of its verdict on the election.

Naija News reports that the tribunal will today deliver judgment on a petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna, to challenge the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Recall that the tribunal judges led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay had stayed away from the court due to perceived insecurity and commenced proceedings virtually.

The tribunal had dismissed the Preliminary Objection challenging the petition on the grounds that the language used did not comply with the Electoral Act.

It also agreed with the All Progressives Congress (APC) that there was substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

On the second Preliminary objection, the tribunal ruled in favour of INEC that the issue of sponsorship and membership of Yusuf is a party internal affair.

But the tribunal dismissed the third Preliminary Objection by INEC which challenged the petition on the grounds that Gawuna, APC was not joined.

The tribunal is expected to give its verdict later.