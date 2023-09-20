Eight Major Talking Points From Tinubu’s UNGA Address

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday morning addressed world leaders at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Here are major talking points from the President’s speech;

1 – CALL FOR UN ACTION ON ARMS AND MINERAL SMUGGLING: President Tinubu emphasized the urgency for UN member states to take concrete actions against companies and individuals involved in illegal arms and mineral smuggling in and out of Africa.

2 – PROTECTING MINERAL-RICH AFRICAN COUNTRIES: He highlighted the need to protect Africa’s mineral-rich regions from exploitation and conflict, citing the example of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the role of foreign entities in illegal resource extraction.

3 – COMBATING POVERTY AND INJUSTICE: The President expressed concern about the impact of resource pillaging on African nations, calling for international cooperation to end this injustice and eliminate poverty in the region.

4 – INVESTMENT PROMOTION: President Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s readiness for business but also questioned the willingness of the world to engage in mutually beneficial economic partnerships with Africa, including direct investments, export opportunities, and debt relief.

5 – AFRICAN TAILORED CLIMATE CHANGE STRATEGY: He stressed the importance of tailored climate change strategies for African nations, highlighting the need for initiatives that align with economic development efforts, such as ‘The Great Green Wall’ project and forest preservation.

6 – POLITICAL CONSENSUS ON CLIMATE ACTION: The President mentioned the importance of building political consensus around climate change by highlighting actions that benefit the economy and the environment, such as local water management and irrigation projects.

7 – INVESTMENT IN AFRICA: President Tinubu called on established economies to provide more public and private sector investment in Africa’s preferred climate change projects and initiatives.

8 – RESTATES AFRICA’S GLOBAL SIGNIFICANCE: The President concluded by emphasizing Africa’s crucial role in the global community and urged the world to view Africa as a partner and an essential key to the world’s future.

Worthy of mention is the President’s bold statement that Africa is not a continent to be pitied but one that is key to the world’s future.