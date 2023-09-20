‘Cease Fire Now’ – PDP Breaks Silence On Obaseki, Shaibu Face-Off

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed disappointment over the face-off between n Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Naija News reports that that Obaseki and Shaibu had been involved in a face-off for months which appeared to have lingered more than expected.

The tussle began when Shaibu declared his intention to succeed his principal in 2024 but failed to get the backing of Obaseki for his governorship ambition.

Later, the deputy governor approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop his planned impeachment by Obaseki but later withdrew the case following the intervention of stakeholders.

Days later, the media team of the deputy governor was disbanded, and his office was moved out of the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the PDP National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih, asked both leaders to stop de-marketing the PDP in the state and sheathe their swords.

Orbih, a former chairman of the party in Edo, expressed surprise that official letters of the state government, which should be confidential, were now dominating the social media space.

The PDP chieftain, therefore, advised that Obaseki and his Deputy should bury the hatchet and allow peace to reign for the sake of the governorship scheduled for next year.

He said, “I have observed with trepidation, the frosty relations between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, and I am constrained to call on both parties to exercise restraint in what to say or do in the course of this ongoing needless and endless crisis.

“To my surprise, official letters, which should be confidential, are now dominating the social media space. I urge both parties to stop further hostilities and resolve their differences quietly in the interest of good governance and progress of the state. Anything less may affect the image and fortunes of the Party in the coming Guber election.

“Yes, we have had issues in the past between party and government, but we haven’t allowed them to be subject to newspaper editorials.

“The PDP is a strong brand in Edo State – a brand that has been nurtured over the years by the commitment of leaders and dedicated members of the party. This brand is now under serious threat by the current raging battle between the Governor and deputy governor.

“I therefore seize this opportunity to call on both parties to ‘cease fire’ and resolve their differences amicably. God bless PDP. God bless Edo State.”