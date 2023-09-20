Kano Tribunal Judges Shun Court, Deliver Ruling Via Zoom

The Judges of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday refused to appear physically in the court.

Naija News reports that the tribunal will today deliver judgment on a petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Journalists, lawyers, party members, and many others were denied access into the court.

When the proceedings commenced before 10 am, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, Chairman of the three-member panel, spoke via Zoom.

The tribunal dismissed the INEC PO challenging the petition on grounds that the language used did not comply with the Electoral Act.

For the second Preliminary Objection by INEC, the Tribunal ruled in favour of INEC that the issue of sponsorship and membership of Gov Yusuf is an internal affair of the party.

The tribunal dismissed INEC’s Preliminary Objection challenging the petition on the grounds that Yusuf Gawuna, APC candidate, was not joined in the case.

According to Daily Trust, the Secretariat said there would be no live broadcast of the judgment and that the few journalists admitted into the court would not use smartphones or cameras.

Top security officials had earlier told the platform that they did not know the whereabouts of the judges and that it was possible that the proceeding would be virtual.