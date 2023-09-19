Tinubu Will Ensure Every Nigerian Child Is Educated – Minister

Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, has said that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will ensure that every Nigerian child receives the necessary education needed.

The Minister said this on Tuesday during a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, Naija News reports.

Mamman said that the ministry, under his leadership, would prioritize basic education in the country, emphasizing that the foundation level is the most critical segment in the sector which must be properly developed to impact positively on other tiers of the sector and overall national development.

The Minister thereby urged all the states of the federation to show greater commitment towards providing counterpart funding to accelerate the development of basic education in the country.

He maintained that the government of President Tinubu would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that every Nigerian child is educated.

Mammam added that the forthcoming national census would put paid to the controversies surrounding the actual figures of out-of-school children.

While briefing the Minister earlier, UBEC Secretary, Bobboyi noted that Nigeria needs an additional 20, 000 schools and 907,769 classrooms to absorb the growing number of out-of-school children.

Bobboyi identified infrastructural gaps, and inadequate manpower as some of the challenges facing the commission in its efforts towards ensuring equitable access to quality basic education.

In his address during the meeting, Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, emphasized that all hands must be on deck to ensure that children get the desired education to prepare them for the future.

Dr. Sununu directed the UBEC Chief Executive to take the struggle for counterpart funding to the doorstep of state governors explaining that an uneducated child is a clear danger to himself and society at large.