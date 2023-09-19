Peter Obi Commissions LP Governorship Candidate’s Campaign Office In Bayelsa

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has commissioned the campaign office of the party’s governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Engr. Udengs Eradiri.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State performed the commissioning on Tuesday in Yenogoa, the state capital and the event was attended by party chieftains, supporters, and members of the public.

See the photos of the event below.

Peter Obi Speaks On What Can Happen To Nigeria After Bangladesh Experience

Meanwhile, the LP flagbearer has shared what he believes can happen in Nigeria based on what he saw recently in Bangladesh.

Obi revealed that he was in Bangladesh last week to participate in the Investment Forum organized by the Bangladesh Government and Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and noticed a positive transformation in the economy of the country.

According to Obi, in 2009, Bangladesh was battling with poverty and poor infrastructure with a GDP of $102 billion, a GDP per capita of $688 and an unemployment rate of around 10-12%.

He explained that 14 years after, Bangladesh now has a GDP of $460 billion with a GDP per capita of $2700 and an unemployment rate that is below 5%.

The LP presidential candidate attributed the positive growth to the right leadership and added that with the same kind of right leadership, Nigeria can also make huge developmental leaps.