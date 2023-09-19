Obaseki: Shaibu Resumes In New Office After Eviction From Government House

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has officially resumed work in his new office at 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue on Tuesday.

This is coming after Shaibu received an official letter from Governor Godwin Obaseki ordering him to vacate his office at the Government House.

Naija News recalls that Shaibu had, on Monday, claimed that he had not received any official communication for him to relocate to the new office.

He was seen in a viral video standing stranded by the entrance to his former office, which was under lock, and could be heard making a call to an unknown individual, complaining that he was yet to receive any letter asking him to relocate.

However, on Tuesday, Shaibu received a two-paragraph memo from the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Osarodion Ogie. In it, Governor Obaseki directed that the deputy governor relocate to the new office address.

The letter was dated September 15, 2023 and was received by a Permanent Secretary in the office of the deputy governor, and acknowledged on Monday, September 18, 2023.

The memo, with the heading: “Relocation of Office Accommodation”, read: “I write to inform you that His Excellency, the Governor, has approved the relocation of your office accommodation to No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, G.R.A., Benin City.

“You are therefore requested to ensure your compliance in line with Mr Governor’s approval, please.”

When Vanguard reached out to make an inquiry about the memo, one of Shaibu’s aides said: “We are already here.”