Mohbad’s Father Reveals Reason For Hasty Burial Of Late Singer

The father of the late singer, Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba, has finally opened up on why his son was hastily buried despite being a celebrity.

Naija News recalls that the 27-year-old singer suddenly died last week and was hastily buried around the Ikorodu area of Lagos State the following day, Wednesday.

The hasty move has since last week raised a lot of concerns as fans and lovers of the late singer kept questioning why the family decided to bury him in that manner.

However, Mohbad’s father has broken his silence concerning why his son’s burial was done that way.

Aloba said the singer was still young, and his parents were still alive, and going by the Yoruba culture, there was no need to keep his corpse for that long, hence his decision for the hasty burial.

Speaking in a viral video online, Aloba said if he was much older than his age before he died, he might have kept him in the morgue for a while, but considering he died very young, there wasn’t a need for that.

He said, “In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive. Assuming he died at an older age, we might have considered putting his body in the mortuary and taking it at a later date. That same night we took him away from there and buried him where we did.”

He also said he decided to bury him on the piece of land his son had bought for him for the construction of his church because it was the only landed property he knew he had.

Aloba said though Mohbad had given him the land to build his church, he could not think of a much better place to bury him since it was the only one he knew he still had.

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, the only land I know him to have owned. Truly, he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only land I knew him to have,” he said.