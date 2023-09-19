Mohbad: Regina’s Daniels Husband, Nwoko Mourns Singer, Reveal Plans For Autopsy Law

The husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, Prince Ned Nwoko has revealed plans to introduce a bill in the Senate that will make it mandatory for an autopsy to be carried out within a specific time before a deceased person is buried.

The lawmaker made this known via an Instagram post on Tuesday in reaction to the controversial demise of popular singer, Mohbad.

He also criticized the decision to hurriedly bury the 27-year-old without carrying an autopsy.

Nwoko said: “The unfortunate and untimely death of Mohbad has raised many issues that should be addressed promptly. The circumstances of his death and the cause of death should not be left to speculations.

“The police and the DSS should wade in immediately but more importantly the state government should order for an autopsy report without further formalities.

“This should have been done and report to the station for clearance before he was buried. As a matter of fact I hope to introduce a bill that will make it mandatory nation wide for an autopsy to be done within a specific time before anyone is buried and the cost. of such reports must be paid by the governments. (Local governments and states).

“The cause of death of anyone should not be left to the wild imaginations of people. The innocent should be protected and the guilty punished. Situations like this gives rise to new laws for the good governance of the country.”