Mohbad: Governor Oyebanji Sends Message To Nigerian Police

The governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji has urged police authorities to unravel the mysteries surrounding the death of fast-rising music star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

Speaking via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the governor insisted that the country owes Mohbad family justice.

Oyebanji noted that a thorough investigation must be conducted and the circumstances surrounding the death of the singer revealed.

Oyebanji stated this on Tuesday as Ekiti youths planned to hold a procession in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to mourn the late singer and demand justice for him.

Describing Mohbad as a talented singer, who at 27 had already carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world with several hit songs to his credit, the governor said the death of the singer at the peak of his career and the circumstances surrounding it are highly regrettable.

While extending condolences to members of the late singer’s immediate and extended families as well as his fans worldwide, the Ekiti State Governor urged the Nigeria Police to investigate the death and ensure that justice is done.

“Our condolences to the family and fans of the late singer, Mohbad. We feel their pains at this crucial moment and join other well- meaning Nigerians to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death”, the statement added.