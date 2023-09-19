Mohbad Candlelight Procession Date, Venue, Colour Code Announced – [See Details]

The date and other arrangement for the candlelight procession of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has been announced, Naija News reports.

The family of the deceased confirmed the details on Tuesday, noting that the candlelight procession would be held in Lagos on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The procession will lead to Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, where a poignant tribute concert will be held as family, friends, colleagues, and fans look forward to paying their last respects to the late singer.

Also, Mohbad’s management noted in an Instagram post that the candlelight procession would commence at 5:00 p.m.

The announcement given through [@iammohbad] on Instagram revealed that the candlelight procession will begin at Lekki Phase 1 Gate and end at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the tribute concert will commence at 8 pm prompt.

The colour for the event, as stated in the press statement, reads “White T-Shirt”.

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s family has appreciated the love and support they have received from their late son’s fans and followers worldwide during this mourning period.

In a post made on the departed soul’s social media, it reads: “We appreciate the outpouring of love from Fans across the world, to the ones who’ve organized events in their communities as a way to honour and pay respect to our shining light, we say thank you.”

See the announcement screenshot below: