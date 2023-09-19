Locked Office: ‘Shaibu Only Came To Make Trouble’ – Obaseki’s Aide

An aide to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has narrated what transpired at the Deputy Governor’s office on Monday.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Deputy Governor of the State, Philip Shaibu was seen locked out of his office located in the government house.

The aide to the Governor who spoke on condition of anonymity with Independent disclosed that Shaibu was not locked out of his office.

He noted that the state Deputy Governor knew his office had been relocated two weeks ago to No 7 Dennis Osadebey Av­enue.

According to him, Shaibu was only out to make trouble at the government house.

Obaseki’s aide said, “He (Shai­bu) only came to make trouble. There is nothing like him being locked out of his office. His office was relocated over two weeks ago and he himself carried the story about that.

“He has an office and he re­located there and sent the story out so you people should ask him why did he come to Government House today to make trouble? He was forcing himself into an office that was not his own.

“He came here to make trouble. His office is there, if he had gone there and he was locked out then it would be an issue. He came to Government House purposely to come and cause trouble.”