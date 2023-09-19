Justice For Mohbad Protest Spreads To Three State (Photos)

Fans of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad, have taken to the streets in three states to protest and seek justice for the late singer.

Naija News gathered that hundreds of youth dressed in black to honour the late singer stormed the Panseke area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, to protest his demise on Tuesday.

This platform understands that the youth who were chanting justice for Mohbad held different placards with various inscriptions like #JusticeForMohbad, #Who off Light and many others.

Similarly, it was gathered that youths had also hit the street at Effurun Road in Warri Delta State on Tuesday, to demand justice for Mohbad.

On Monday, some youths also took to the streets to protest the singer’s sudden death and demanded justice in the Ikorudo area of Lagos State, where he was buried.

Also, some youths are still protesting in Lagos around the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) area, sources said.

Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records owned by Azeez Faashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, died last Tuesday at the age of 27.

See photos from the protest;