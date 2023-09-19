Governor Approves Monthly Allowance Of N103,000 For Medical Students

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has reestablished the bonding agreement for medical students at the College of Health Sciences, Benue State University.

Under the renewed bonding agreement, the state government is committed to providing monthly allowances of ₦103,000 to all medical students at the institution until their graduation.

The development was revealed during the 9th Professional Induction and Admission Ceremony for the 2023 Graduating Doctors of the college, held in Makurdi on Monday.

However, this comes with a condition that they must serve the state for a mandatory period of not less than two years before deciding on their future engagements.

The bonding agreement was initially introduced during the administration of Gabriel Suswam, but was discontinued during Samuel Ortom’s government.

This discontinuation led to a constant exodus of graduates seeking better opportunities outside the state.

Governor Alia, while making the announcement, encouraged medical professionals from Benue who had left the state in search of better prospects to return, assuring them of improved opportunities within Benue. He emphasized his commitment to supporting the state-owned university and achieving the clear objectives of his administration’s policy statements.

He applauded the foresight and dedication of the founding fathers and staff of the university’s Medical School, acknowledging their resilience in building the institution from its foundation to its present status despite numerous challenges.