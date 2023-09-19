Document Shows Edo Deputy Gov Was Notified Of Relocation To New Office

A document has emerged showing that the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, was informed of his relocation to a new office last week, fresh details have shown.

Recall that Shaibu was on Monday denied access to his office at the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

Naija News learnt that Shaibu arrived at the Government House on Monday but met the gate leading to his office under lock and key.

According to Shaibu, he has not received an official letter from the office of the governor on the relocation of his office.

He further stated that the proper channel to transmit a directive pertaining to the relocation to a new office is the Governor’s office.

But a letter obtained by Naija News and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, dated September 15, 2023, which was sent to the Office of the Deputy Governor on the same day has emerged.

The deputy governor was last week notified by the letter that his office accommodation had been moved to No. 7, Dennis Osadebe Avenue, GRA.

According to the SSG, “I write to inform you that His Excellency, the Governor has approved the relocation of your office accommodation to No. 7, Dennis Osadebe Avenue, GRA, Benin City.

“You are therefore requested to ensure your compliance in line with Mr. Governor’s approval, please.”

The development is the latest in the tussle between Governor Obaseki and his deputy.

While there have been speculations about plans to impeach Shaibu, the Edo Assembly has denied such.