NNPC Sacks Top Management Staff, Give Reason

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the sack of all management staff with less than fifteen months to statutory retirement.

The NNPC in a statement released to that effect said all affected management members in that category will be exiting the company today, September 19, 2023.

The statement which was released late on Monday via the company’s official account on X platform said the decision is in line with organizational business objectives and commitment to scale up NNPC Ltd.’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.

The full statement reads: “In our bid to pursue effective organizational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.

“Consequently, in addition to the recent exit of three (3) Executive Vice Presidents, other Management Staff with less than fifteen (15) months to statutory retirement will be exiting the Company effective 19th September 2023.

“This is in line with our commitment to scale up NNPC Ltd.’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.”

New Appointments In NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd recently made some senior management changes in its organizational structure.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, Garba Deen Muhammad in a statement on Saturday said the appointments are in line with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment and drive for organizational renewal.

He added that the move is anchored on the NNPC’s business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening organizational competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures.

The appointments are all at the Executive Vice President Level of the NNPC and they are:

1. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream.

2. Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy.

3. Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream.