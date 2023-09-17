NNPC Makes Shake Up, Appoint New Senior Management Staff (Full List)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd has made some senior management changes in its organizational structure.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, Garba Deen Muhammad in a statement on Saturday said the appointments are in line with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment and drive for organizational renewal.

He added that the move is anchored on the NNPC’s business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening organizational competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures.

The appointments are all at the Executive Vice President Level of the NNPC and they are:

1. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream

2. Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy

3. Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream

Naija News reports the appointments are with immediate effect.

Kyari Speaks On Moving NNPC Headquarters From Abuja To Lagos State

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has refuted claims that it plans on moving its headquarters from Abuja to Lagos.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari made the rebuttal on Friday when he appeared before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives for an investigative hearing on the allegation of corrupt acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPC.

Kyari explained that contrary to the petition against them, the company had no plans of moving its headquarters to Lagos, adding that this was in spite of its present status of a private company, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

He, however, stated that the insinuations might be connected to the fact that the company conducts 70 percent of its operations in Lagos.