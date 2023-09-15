Kyari Speaks On Moving NNPC Headquarters From Abuja To Lagos State

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has refuted claims that it plans on moving it’s headquarters from Abuja to Lagos.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari made the rebuttal on Friday when he appeared before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives for an investigative hearing on the allegation of corrupt acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPC.

Kyari explained that contrary to the petition against them, the company had no plans of moving its headquarters to Lagos, adding that this was inspite of its present status of a private company, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

He, however, stated that the insinuations might be connected to the fact that the company conducts 70 per cent of its operations in Lagos.

He said the NNPC Ltd had merged its operations and moved the right people where they were required to function.

According to him, the registered headquarters of NNPC Ltd is in Abuja.

He noted that in every merger and acquisition, the dominant culture must be allowed to take over such as service, adding that this was exactly what the NNPC Ltd was doing.

“Merger and acquisition comes with challenges but we are minimising the impact, we have to make the business happen.

We are doing everything possible to ensure that it has no negative impact and we will ensure it creates value,” he said.