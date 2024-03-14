Kyari Reveals When Port Harcourt Refinery Will Start To Deliver Refined Petrol

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said the Port Harcourt refinery will begin to deliver refined petroleum products in two weeks.

Kyari also disclosed that the Warri refinery was almost ready too, while the refinery in Kaduna would be completed and ready to go into production in December this year.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday shortly after meeting with the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Turnaround Maintenance of the country’s four refineries, Kyari also assured Nigerians that the rehabilitation of the refineries would be completed on schedule.

Kyari also explained that there were no challenges with the pipelines to deliver crude to the refineries, as the existing lines were fully pressurised to deliver crude.

He said: “All crude lines are active and have actually delivered over 450,000 barrels into Port Harcourt refinery.

“We are confident of its integrity. Yes, there may be security issues, but the government is responding to the situation.”

Speaking further, Kyari disclosed that the refinery’s rehabilitation had been completed, having passed its “completion mechanical” procedure.

He added, “The Completion mechanical means that you are done with your rehabilitation work. Now, you are to test whether this completion is okay.

“We have also completed the mechanical works on the Warri refinery, and it is undergoing the regulatory compliance processes that we are conducting with our regulator.

“This will also be completed and ready. Kaduna will be ready by December. We have not reached that stage (of Port Harcourt and Warri) with Kaduna.”