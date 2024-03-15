Kyari Reveals When Port Harcourt Refinery Will Commence Operation

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari, on Friday, revealed that Port Harcourt refinery will resume operations in April.

Kyari in a statement disclosed that the mechanical works have been completed on the facility which has received over 450,000 barrels of crude following delivery from active lines.

He also said repair works at the Kaduna and Warri refineries are near completion.

According to him, the Kaduna refinery is expected to commence operations in December.

Meanwhile, the Senate has dismissed an alleged report of fraud in the turnaround maintenance (TAM) of the nation’s refineries being undertaken by the NNPCL.

The move is coming about three years after Nigeria approved funding of $1.5 billion (1.2 billion euros) to repair the Port Harcourt refinery, one of its biggest oil refineries.

Despite being Africa’s number one oil producer, Nigeria has relied on imports of petroleum products because of a lack of domestic refining capacity.

Former Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva, told reporters at the time, “We are happy to announce that the rehabilitation of productivity refinery will commence in three phases.

“The first phase is to be completed in 18 months, which will take the refinery to a production of 90 percent of its nameplate capacity.”

Sylva added that the second phase would be completed in 24 months and the third in 44 months.

The Port Harcourt refinery is Nigeria’s oldest, built in 1965, nine years after oil was found under the marshy soil and creeks of the delta, where the Niger river runs off into the Gulf of Guinea.

Refineries in nearby Warri, and Kaduna in the North-Central region, were built in the years that followed, while a new plant was added to the same site in Port Harcourt in 1989.

In recent years, however, the facilities have been more idle than operational.