Marketers Express Hope As Another Refinery Set To Begin Selling Fuel

Members of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have expressed hope to start getting fuel from the Port Harcourt Refinery by the end of the month.

The IPMAN members expressed their thoughts during a visit to the refinery in Rivers State on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Naija News gathered that during the visit of the petroleum marketers to the facility, staff of the refinery told the marketers that mechanical work had been completed at the facility.

The IPMAN members, therefore, expressed hope that the refinery would be ready and able to dispense fuel by the end of the month in line with the assurance given earlier by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari.

Kyari Reveals When Port Harcourt Refinery Will Commence Operation

It would be recalled that the NNPCL boss, Mele Kyari, had in March, revealed that Port Harcourt refinery will resume operations in April.

Kyari in a statement disclosed that the mechanical works have been completed on the facility which has received over 450,000 barrels of crude following delivery from active lines.

He also said repair works at the Kaduna and Warri refineries are near completion.

According to him, the Kaduna refinery is expected to commence operations in December.