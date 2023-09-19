Adeniyi Sanni: How We Shot, Stabbed Senator Adeola’s Aide – Suspects Confess

Three suspects arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for killing Adeniyi Sanni, a senior aide to Senator Solomon Adeola, who is the lawmaker representing Ogun West at the National Assembly, have confessed.

Naija News reports that the three suspects include 43-year-old Lagosian Fred Okuno; 33-year-old Lucky Michael from Delta State, and 26-year-old Adedigba Segun from Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, said, “Through painstaking intelligence and investigative activities which brought out the best in the capacity of Lagos Police Command, we have succeeded in arresting the syndicate of the robbery and murder. The three suspects directly involved in the robbery and murder were arrested with three firearms, including the killer weapon, recovered.”

According to reports, the syndicate is suspected of working for a foreign criminal gang headed by one “Alhaji,” who targets imported fairly used cars.

During the parade, the suspects, who confessed to the aide’s killing, said the act was mistakenly done.

Lucky, an ex-inmate, said the slain aide was not their target, but he was stopped because he was driving a “Tokunbo” (fairly used imported car).

“I stopped the car because it had no number plate. I shot at him twice because he was shouting. I didn’t plan to shoot the man, the gun fired by itself,” he said.

Another suspect, Okuno, who narrated what transpired, also said their gang tried to make the bleeding senator’s aide get help, but it was too late.

Okuno said, “On August 5, 2023, when the incident happened, it was around midnight, in the Ojodu Berger area. One of us, who was ahead of us, gave a signal that a car was coming with no number plate. It was a black Toyota Camry, a 2017 model. Lucky was putting on a (military) camouflage uniform, and holding a torch.

“I told him that a car was coming with no number plate. He (Lucky) stopped the car on the other side. I ran down to join him. I asked the man (slain aide) for the document of the car. The man was on call talking but I don’t know who exactly he was talking to, maybe his wife or his family.

“He (senator’s aide) said the document was right inside the car. Then the man said, ‘What else do you guys want again? I’ve given you guys everything you wanted.’ He started shouting for help, he pulled out and was screaming ‘Thief’. He wanted to raise the alarm.

“So, I shot at him, and before I knew it, Lucky also fired shots, it hit the man and he fell. My partner; Segun, and I decided to put him in the back of the seat and we drove off. He was still breathing, but he was still shouting.

“My partner then stabbed him and I asked him why. We then dropped him by the side of the road and drove down to Abeokuta, Ogun State. It was from there we moved to Iseyin, en route to Benin Republic.”