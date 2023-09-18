Youth Minister-nominee, Jamila Appreciates Tinubu Over Appointment

The newly appointed Minister of Youth, Jamila Bio Ibrahim, has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, for the opportunity to serve in his administration.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu appointed Ibrahim as the minister of youth, while Ayodele Olawande, will serve as the minister of state for youth.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Reacting to her appointment via X, formerly known as Twitter, Ibrahim described the appointment as an amazing opportunity to work for the government.

Ibrahim said it is an honour to serve under President Tinubu’s leadership.

She wrote: “Thank you, @officialABAT for the amazing opportunity to work for the government. It’s an honor to serve our nation under your leadership. I will serve as Minister Of Youth, I can’t express my gratitude enough to the @NGRPresident for providing me with a government.”

Ibrahim was the former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kwara State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Daughter to Ibrahim Isa Bio, former minister of Sports (Goodluck Jonathan), former transport Minister (Yar Adua), former member of Federal HoR, and former 2-term speaker of Kwara House of Assembly.

The 37-year-old Jamila Bio Ibrahim is a medical doctor, politician, and development practitioner.

She is a public servant and advocate of the United Nations Global Goals.

She was the National President of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Women Forum (APC PYWF).

She held past roles as Senior Special Assistant on Health matters to the Governor of Kwara State.