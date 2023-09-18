Ndume Reveals Why Senators Are Plotting To Remove Akpabio

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has disclosed that the discrimination in the distribution of committee chair positions by the parliament is the reason for the crisis besieging the Nigerian Senate house.

Naija News had reported earlier that strong oppositions were plotting to impeach the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, when lawmakers resume from their two-month annual leave on September 26.

Speaking to the BBC, Ndume admitted that there was a mistake in the allocation of positions, but the gap that was found is not a new thing.

He said, “There are some grumblings on the ground, but this is not a new thing. I don’t think it will lead to the fact that they really want to remove the president of the Senate. He did not commit any crime that would lead to this.”

Sources say that members of the Senate, most of whom initially did not support the presence of Akpabio as the President of the Senate, accused him of being a puppet of the presidency.

We Are In Discussions With Party In Charge Of Nomination

However, Senator Ndume said that they have started discussions with the party that is in control of the nomination to solve the problem

“As one of them said, we were not treated in the usual way, this kind of thing must have caused controversy, and in fact there was a mistake made, because there are former members of parliament who should be given to them. the leadership of committees but not given to them.

“Everything that has been brought before the parliament is done by the members of the senate, and it cannot be said that he is a member of the Senate because he has to agree to the demands of the president’s office,” he said.

The senator said that they have already started to take action by discussing with the senators who think they have been discriminated against in the allocation of positions.