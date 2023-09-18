Mohbad: Seun Kuti Sends Message To Nigerians Expecting Him To Call Out Naira Marley

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has sent a message to Nigerians expecting him to call out Naira Marley following the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Kuti noted that Nigerians must also acknowledge their part in the problems plaguing the country, including the entertainment industry.

He argued that many Nigerians currently condemning Mohbad’s death are the same people who champion the gangster lifestyle and try to copy African Americans.

He added that Nigerians are the people massively following the celebrities who emulate the violent lifestyle.

“You’re the ones that follow them online. Go and look at their Instagram, full of followers. You’re the ones that support them,” he said

Kuti also called out Nigerians who make violent music and those who wear diamond chains.

“We sef wan turn to African Americans. You put chain for neck like Ode, the way your ancestors wear chain as slave wey dem dey drag.

“Every diamond on the chains they wear is the blood of your brother in Congo, the blood of your brother in Liberia killed by the millions for these diamonds,” he added.

He also reacted to claims that he is afraid of Lagos socialite, Sam Larry, which is why he has not responded to the death of Mohbad and the allegations that the associate of Naira Marley assaulted the late singer on multiple occasions.

Kuti said, “Who is Sam Larry? Who is he? “I don’t know him from anywhere. I’ve never seen him. I’ve never been in the same circle as him. I don’t share anything with such people. I don’t know them and nothing can ever let us jam because I don’t key into their spirit.”

“I don’t key into that kind of consciousness, but you all key into, but now you want to complain.”