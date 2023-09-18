Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu Govt Begins Meeting With NLC

The meeting between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has begun in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the meeting is aimed at halting organised labour’s planned strike over fuel subsidy removal and the hardship in the country.

In his remarks, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, said that past industrial actions by Labour Unions have had adverse effects on the country’s economy.

He stated this in his remarks at the scheduled meeting with the leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in an effort to stop them from embarking on another industrial action commenced in Abuja on Monday.

The minister promised to partner with labour to address the demands of the labour unions in a just and balanced way and appealed to the labour leaders to be realistic and frank in the discussions.

Lalong also expressed optimism that the meeting will lead to a resolution that will be of national interest.

In his response, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, said his team is in the meeting with mixed feelings, about whether something will happen or not, as many similar meetings in the past never yielded any positive response.

He also noted that the past strikes that the minister referred to were a result of the frustration Nigerian workers face due to the effect of the hardship occasioned by the removal of subsidy.

Ajaero also noted that not one of the agreements with the FG has been addressed despite a series of meetings that have been held.

He also vehemently condemned the invasion of the office of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), with some of its leaders arrested and detained.

According to him, that action alone is enough for the NLC to proceed with their planned strike.